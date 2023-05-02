RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large swath of North Raleigh is in the dark Tuesday night amid a Duke Energy power outage.

The utility’s website indicated about 8,000 customers around Falls of Neuse Road and the Interstate 540 area are without power.

The outage began around 11 p.m. and appeared centered in the Dunn Road area.

There was no immediate specific cause for the outage. Duke Energy’s website said: “The outage was caused by damage to major power lines.”

A Duke Energy spokesperson said crews were on the scene to make repairs.

Duke Energy reported the outage should be repaired by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.