Nearly complete 36-story apartment building will be tallest yet for North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- A 36-story apartment complex in North Hills will be tallest residential structure yet for the area.

The Eastern Residences at North Hills will have 376 apartments with floor plans ranging from studios to three bedrooms. The top three levels of the luxury community are home to 21 penthouse units.

Amenities include a rooftop lounge, a sauna and spa treatment room, and dry cleaning lockers.

A check of the rental prices showed the smallest unit offered at 440 square feet starts at $1,575 a month. The Eastern’s website shows a three-bedroom with a square footage of 2,286 starts at a whopping $13,775 a month.

The tower is nearing completion and in April residents can starting moving in, officials said.

“We continue to see tremendous demand for top-of-the-line apartment living and The Eastern is sure to set a new standard of extraordinary service and experience,” Rob Reid, director of Kane Residential, said in a news release.

Kane Residential operates a half dozen other properties around Raleigh. In North Hills alone they own Vine North Hills Apartments and Park Central Raleigh Apartments. The company’s website shows other properties range from $1,380 a month up to $4,745 a month. It makes The Eastern their priciest property yet.

This likely will not be Kane Realty’s last build in North Hills. In Sept. 2021, Kane Realty Corporation submitted a request to rezone four parcels of land near the shopping center in North Hills. Three of the parcels are on Six Forks Road between the Interstate 440 West on-ramp and Rowan Street, the other parcel is along Lassiter Mill Road and I-440 West. Those requests were for 12, 30, and two 40-story commercial mixed-use zonings.

If the rezonings are approved it would be at least five years before the buildings are built. There’s no estimate yet on how many apartments or square feet of office space would come from the project.

The Eastern will welcome its first residents at 4204 Six Forks Road in April. Applicants are currently being accepted.