CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — If you need to test for COVID-19 or the flu, you now have drive-thru options in Wake County starting Tuesday.

County officials are working with Mako Medical to hold a drive-through testing site at the Kirk of Kildare Presbyterian Church.

The church is located at 200 High Meadow Drive in Cary, and it’s open from noon to 4 p.m. on these dates:

Tuesday

Thursday

Jan. 3

Jan. 5

Wake County official recommend pre-registering HERE, but it is not required.