Need for health care workers in Raleigh area grows amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID cases continue to rise in North Carolina, so does the need for health care workers and testing.

To keep up with the demand for COVID testing, Advance Community Health is in immediate need of workers.

“We have a mobile unit that goes out three to four times a week, and we want to up that to 10 to 12 times a week,” said Aubrey Williams of Advance Community Health.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The non-profit takes its mobile unit to underserved communities in Wake and Franklin counties to test people for the virus. In order to do that 12 times a week, Williams says it will require at least 31 additional staffers.

They put out a call for help and held a job fair on Saturday at the Southeast Raleigh location, hoping to fill those positions needed to make that possible.

“Registered nurse positions, also customer service positions, patient relation positions and call center positions,” Williams said of what jobs they need to fill.

As of Saturday ‪afternoon‬, they hired 11 people on the spot. But Williams said finding nurses and physician’s assistants at a time like this has been challenging.

Despite the risk, some still feel called to play a role in the fight against COVID

“I went to school for nursing, so being exposed to that, or being able to help. One of the things I enjoy doing is helping people,” said Laquada Sanders, who attended the job fair. “So that doesn’t really bother me. It’s something I look forward to.”

For more information on open positions, visit https://www.advancechc.org/

More headlines from CBS17.com: