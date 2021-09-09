Need to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Clinic set for Thursday evening in downtown Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — If you need to get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine then you can head to Cary Thursday evening to get your shot.

DJs Pharmacy will be on hand outside the First United Methodist Church in downtown Cary from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to provide the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccine is free but you need to register ahead of time in order to get vaccinated at the event.

Everyone 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Only those who are 18 or older can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic will be set up outside the breezeway at the church, which is located at 117 S. Academy St.

You can click here to register to get vaccinated.