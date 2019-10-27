Neighbor tried to help in crash that killed boy, woman near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers said a woman and 6-year-old boy were killed in a crash east of Wake Forest Saturday just before noon.

The deadly two-car crash happened at the intersection of N.C. 98 at Moores Pond Road, near the Wake-Franklin county line.

Marc-Lee Hurd said he heard the crash and tried to help. By the time he got to the car, he said another woman had already stopped to assist.

“I ran out there the lady was assisting a man. He was conscious but in shock. I noticed the boy in the backseat. He wasn’t moving. I yanked open the door and I noticed he was still breathing but it was faint,” Hurd said.

Hurd said he tried to help the boy but he didn’t make it.

Both vehicles involved in the wreck ended up in his front yard.

The wreck happened as troopers said a car headed north on Moores Pond Road failed to yield the right of way at the intersection.

A second vehicle headed west on N.C. 98 struck the side of it.

Authorities said two people in the northbound car died — Julie Abraham, 41, and Nicholas Abraham, 6. Both live at the same address in Durham, officials said.

Hurd told CBS 17 something needs to be done about the intersection, about two miles east of Wake Forest.

“There are a lot of wrecks here. It seems like every month I’m picking up fenders, glass, hubcaps, out of the road, out of the yard. So I’d say it’s pretty dangerous,” Hurd said.

