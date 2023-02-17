RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is working on a new way to get around Midtown, and neighbors at a meeting Thursday night had several concerns.

The city is asking for feedback on three options for a bridge over I-440.

The bridge would go over I-440 between the Six Forks and Wake Forest Road exits, connecting Barrett, Wake Towne and Quail Hollow Drives.

“From neighborhood to neighborhood I think it’s a waste of money, we already have a Six Forks and Wake Forest bridge,” said Tony Maupin who lives in Midtown.

The bridge was recommended as part of the Walkable Midtown Plan passed in 2020.

Raleigh Senior Transportation Engineer Anne Conlon said as the area develops, this will provide more routes to get from point A to point B.

“Currently I-440 is a real barrier, especially for people walking and biking, so you have the Six Forks, you have the Wake Forest Rd., but those are really not comfortable places to walk and bike across, so this is gonna provide a much more comfortable connection,” Conlon said.

She said Option 1 displaces more people, a concern for those who own businesses along Barrett Drive like Beth Briggs.

“It would pretty much demolish our condos,” said Briggs. “I’ve been there 15 years and there are four businesses in this particular condo unit. I think it’s a really bad idea.”

The business owners CBS 17 spoke to said options 2 and 3 won’t displace them, but they are also concerned about traffic under any of the plans for the bridge.

“A lot of us won’t leave between 4 and 6 now, right, because it’s so difficult to get on Six Forks Rd. from Barrett Dr.,” said Michelle Keaton-Barrow.

Roger Floyd has a tenant with a 5-year lease agreement for a business on Barrett Drive.

“He relocated from Florida to Raleigh,” Floyd said. “Traffic is a concern for sure and we’d like to see that really work for them.”

Along Wake Towne Drive, Conlon said the current capacity is about 10,000 cars a day, but that the actual number of cars that use it is nowhere near that since the street dead ends.

She said the bridge could support between 10,000 to 20,000 cars a day that would be distributed on multiple sides of I-440.

“I talked to a neighbor tonight that we could maybe incorporate traffic calming right when we put the project in,” Conlon said.

On the other side of I-440, Quinny Sanchez is concerned about the potential displacement from apartments in the Quail Hollow and Navaho Drive area, where she said the apartments are more affordable than many in the area.

“I’m just concerned about what’s gonna happen to those families, we already know that there’s a huge displacement of people in Raleigh, like not having affordable housing,” Sanchez said.

CBS 17 asked Conlon about those apartments. She said the area was approved for rezoning recently, so the city expects development to probably happen before the bridge would be built. She said that development would have to dedicate right of way for the bridge.

“If the city were to get here before that redevelopment happened, we would look at acquiring some of those units, and replacing them,” Conlon said.

She said the city has relocation policies to work with existing residents.

Conlon said the rough cost is $30 million and there’s no timeline for when a final design will be picked.

You can click here to give feedback on the designs.