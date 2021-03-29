RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You may have noticed the signs along Lead Mine Road in Raleigh — they read “Stop Lead Mine Tower.”

The signs are part of a community effort to stop a proposed development near Crabtree Valley Mall.

Lead Mine Road is a busy street in Raleigh but if you take a turn onto Philcrest Drive, which is the second right off Glenwood Avenue, the steep, winding road makes it feel like you’re in the woods.

The proposed plan would be built near the corner, changing the look and feel of this area dramatically.

“There’s a lot of different reasons why I’m opposed to this specific development,” Angie Brandt said.

Brandt lives in the subdivision at the end of Philcrest Drive. She said she is concerned about traffic, changing the character of the community, and flooding.

But she stressed, she’s not against development. Brandt said she just believes this is the wrong project for the space.

“This is a very small 5-acre tract… They’re trying to do too much on a footprint that is just not going to be able to handle it,” Brandt said.

The project would also have big impacts for the Inman Park community next door.

“What’s proposed is 50 units per acre, 50 feet behind houses in this single-family neighborhood, several neighborhoods in fact,” Matthew Eisley, president of the Inman Community Association.

Eisley said his neighbors are so concerned they’ve put up signs. Brandt created a website.

The developer has tried to address some of the concerns, they’ve reduced the plan from seven stories down to four. The plan includes 250 residential units.

Still, neighbors said it’s not enough.

CBS 17 took the concerns to Raleigh City Councilman Patrick Buffkin because the project is in his district.

“The neighbors have raised some valid concerns. I think there’s a lot going on in the area and I’m inclined to agree with them,” Buffkin said.

But neighbors will need the support of more than just Buffkin. The Raleigh Planning Commission gave the project the green light last week.

The city council is expected to consider the project at a public hearing in May.

