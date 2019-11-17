Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting linked to Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For three years, Fredrick McKnight has called New Hope Church Road home.

Saturday he said he heard gunshots around 2 a.m. near his home.

“It was crazy,” McKnight said. “You were thinking it was some type of war.”

Around that time, officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Mambo 69 Night Club, located in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road.

Officers did not find a victim at the scene but were notified an hour later that a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed hospital and did not survive.

Saturday night, Raleigh Police identified the victim as Jose Almando Blanco Colon, 21.

“I knew when I woke up, and had seen the yellow tape, it was probably another incident that happened across the street at the club,” neighbor Ashley Miller said.

Miller told CBS 17 this wasn’t the first incident to take place across from her home.

In 2016, police responded to the club and found two shooting victims in the parking lot.

For Miller, she’s looking for a new home, concerned for her kids and others nearby.

“It’s sad,” Miller said. “It’s really sad that they’re coming to this to where they have to pull out their guns. Why even go to that route?”

Saturday’s shooting also marks the fourth deadly one to take place in Raleigh in more than a week.

Miller and other neighbors hope to see a stop to violence.

“Put away the guns,” she said. “Think about people’s kids and how they’re going to feel. Think about if it was you, and your mother or your father having to get that phone call.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.