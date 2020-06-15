Neighbors concerned as 3 men vanish after firing numerous gunshots at Wake County deputies

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Families in an eastern Wake County neighborhood shared videos in which repeated gunshots can be heard – later prompting a response from several law enforcement agencies.

Four videos shared with CBS 17 capture sounds of gunfire in the woods behind several homes on Raida Drive, off Plantation Glen Drive Sunday evening.

“These gunshots last night were way too close, way too close,” said one man who asked to remain anonymous.

He says they often hear gunfire in the neighborhood and believe some people use the woods behind the subdivision for target practice.

The man said last year the exterior of his house was hit by gunfire, and a bullet went into his neighbor’s house.

“You don’t need to be shooting so close to a neighborhood. I understand the right to bear arms, I’m all for that. Just do the right thing. Be safe away from the neighborhood,” he said. “All it takes is for one little pellet to hit someone and it’s done.”

Wake County deputies got to the neighborhood just northeast of Zebulon at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Neighbors say as one of the deputies went to investigate, more gunshots were heard.

Deputies say at least three men fired repeatedly at deputies from the woods. Deputies asked the men to drop their weapons and stop firing. However, the men refused.

“I was concerned for my family. I rushed inside, cut all the lights off, and got into a safe spot,” a neighbor said.

Instead of firing back, deputies called in reinforcements and set up a perimeter to surround the trio, Curry said.

Sheriff Gerald Baker commended the officers for not firing back. He said because deputies didn’t know exactly where the shooters were, they didn’t want to risk hurting anyone else.

“We’ve got a lot of questions about de-escalation and things like that. I think they did a great job showing great restraint with rounds being fired over them,” Baker said.

Families in the neighborhood praised that decision, and the response from law enforcement.

The men later vanished and a search is still underway for the gunmen.

Officers with night vision equipment and K-9 units searched the area. Many shell casings from pistols and riffles were found in the woods, Curry said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Zebulon police responded to the area with Wake County deputies to search for the suspects, Curry said.

No deputies were injured and the search for the three men continues.

More headlines from CBS17.com: