RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday morning, storms rolled through the Triangle bringing heavy rain and lightning.

One neighborhood in Raleigh experienced lightning strikes that damaged trees. Neighbors described the loud noise.

“It was an explosion,” said one neighbor, Jeremy Hefner.

For the Hefner’s — who live on Shadywood Lane in Raleigh — their decades old oak tree in the backyard is damaged after lightning struck.

“It’s not the type of alarm clock you want in the mornings,” said Jewel Hefner.

The boom even woke up their neighbors, whose surveillance caught the storm on video.

“It was like a huge creak … a big bam, crash,” described Jackie Dillon.

Dillon’s son Ashton, and his friend Cal Helmedag said they woke up confused.

“First thing I said was ‘good morning’, second thing I said was, ‘what could that be?'” said Ashton.

“I was very shocked when I woke up to this absolutely humungous bang,” said Helmedag.

Jeremy said debris from the tree flew across his yard, with some landing in his pool and plenty left behind across the yard. He noted that the most important thing was that nobody was hurt.

Jeremy said tree experts were quick to come out and inspect the tree, but it will need to be taken down in the future.

Tree experts told CBS 17 storms like Friday morning’s are a good reminder to check your yards for potentially dangerous trees. Experts should also survey your property to see if any trees need to be removed before the next big storm.