RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors are disagreeing over new changes to reduce speeding in a Raleigh neighborhood.

Sara Curley and her husband are expecting their first baby, and with a little one running around outside their home on Harps Mill Road near the North Ridge Country Club, Curley is one of many neighbors concerned about speeding.

“Cars come rushing down at 50 miles per hour and you may have no idea if you’re trying to cross the street,” she said.

It’s why the City of Raleigh identified Harps Mill Road as one of the most eligible streets for its traffic calming project through its Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

According to the City of Raleigh, the program works by receiving requests from residents along neighborhood streets to determine if a speed compliance issue exists and if their street is eligible for a future traffic calming project.

To fix the problem, the city made some changes.

City officials said they added neighborhood traffic circles, chicanes, split/pinch intersection treatments, median islands and plan to add speed humps in the coming weeks.

They also said construction started during the last week of March.

“I’ve already noticed a significant amount of cars slowing down and being more cautious, which I think is the point of these traffic control measures,” Curley said. “So that makes me happy.”

But after a serious crash near one of the roundabouts Thursday, other neighbors have concerns.

“It’s just a tight circle,” Suzanne Zorn said, who lives near Harps Mill Road. “There’s not enough room to get in before another car might’ve also decided to come in, even though you were all stopped.”

She is worried the new changes create a bigger safety hazard for drivers and pedestrians.

“This is not what we want for our neighborhoods,” she said. “There are better ways to calm traffic and this doesn’t make us feel safer and is a waste of our money.”

In response, the City of Raleigh said each neighborhood has unique challenges.

In the instance of Harps Mill, city officials told CBS 17 they evaluated the road and learned that it has 5,500 daily drivers, 15 percent of those travel more than 38 miles per hour. The speed limit on the road is 30 miles per hour.

They said they determined the traffic calming design based on design guidance and neighborhood feedback.

According to the City of Raleigh, the traffic circles will fit most vehicles and allow larger vehicles such as fire trucks to drive over them.

“All neighborhood traffic circles are designed and constructed to be fully mountable,” City of Raleigh Traffic Calming Administrator Will Shumaker said. “This allows any vehicle type or those pulling trailers to have the ability to partially or fully drive over the neighborhood traffic circle when needed to ensure access is not restricted.”

When asked why stop signs were not implemented as part of the project, Shumaker said they are not meant to be used as a speed mitigation measure and are not effective in doing so when installed for speed-related reasons. Rather, he said stop signs serve to indicate right-of-way at multiway stops.

The changes are expected to be complete within the next few weeks.

The City of Raleigh said it’s aiming to place up to 20 traffic calming projects every year.

Click here to see their completed projects and a map of where they are located.

Click here to see plans under construction or approved for construction.

Click here to see streets eligible for a project where the city is actively engaging and working with to design the project based on their needs

Click here to request a City of Raleigh traffic calming project in your neighborhood.