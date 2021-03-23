Explosion heard, neighbors evacuated after stabbing suspect possibly barricaded in Raleigh home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors have been evacuated after a Raleigh stabbing Tuesday in which a suspect might be barricaded inside a home.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Wallingford Drive, according to Raleigh police

When police arrived, they found a man who was stabbed in an arm, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Information was provided to officers that the suspect ran inside the home. Officers have attempted to make contact with the suspect who may have barricaded himself inside,” a police news release sent around 9:30 p.m. said.

Just before 11:10 p.m. an explosion was heard at the scene. It’s unclear what happened.