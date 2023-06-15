RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men, a father and son, made their first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Raleigh police arrested Ricardo Johnson Sr. and his son Ricardo Johnson Jr. in connection to a shooting Wednesday evening in a Southeast Raleigh neighborhood. Officers arrived at the neighborhood near Orchard Trace Way and Sunny Brook Road and found one person who had been shot in the leg as well as multiple vehicles and homes with bullet holes.

During the men’s first appearance in court, the district attorney described the incident as a shootout that had come after an ongoing dispute between neighbors.

“We heard a bunch of rapid noise and we really thought it was fireworks,” said Tara Henry who is a neighbor that lives nearby. Henry said it wasn’t until she spoke to a neighbor and found police outside her home that she realized something had happened. Henry said, “It was surreal because that doesn’t happen. Unfortunately, the gun violence has been getting closer and closer to the area but obviously never this close.”

Another neighbor in the area, Veronica Brown-Anang, said a day has passed but families still have questions. She said, “Was it an isolated thing or something that happened with that particular home and not a bigger issue brewing?… That would be my only concern, that it would involve the rest of us in the neighborhood.”

Both Johnson Sr. and Johnson Jr. had an attorney present Thursday afternoon and had asked the judge for a reduced bond. The men claimed that they responded in self-defense. Johnson Sr. said, “Is there any way I can get a bond reduction so I can get to work, be there for my kids and my family?”

Attorney Julian Hall, who represented both men during their first appearance, described Johnson Sr. as a father of five, a local artist and owner of a Raleigh salon. Hall said, “Again, your Honor, I cannot downplay the incident. There was a shooting, but at this time, it’s still under investigation whether that shooting was self-defense.”

After hearing comments, District Court Judge Stevens said, “The purpose of a bond is to ensure the appearance in court, but it also protects the public. In this case, we’ve got gunplay in the middle of the day in a neighborhood after a feud. Your motion for a bond reduction is denied.” Stevens also said Johnson Sr. had been arrested for allegedly making threats to the same victim earlier the same day. The two have bonds set for $500,000.

Both men are facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, three counts of injury to property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Their next court appearance is scheduled on July 6th.