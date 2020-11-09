Neighbors saw NC highway patrol helicopter circling before crash on Raleigh street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in Wake County, officials said.

The helicopter went down around 2 p.m. just outside of the highway patrol’s training facility near the intersection of Garner Road and East Tryon Road.

Carolyn Locklear tells CBS 17 she saw the helicopter circling the neighborhood while she and her family were outside grilling.

“I looked up and it was circling three times right here and then about maybe 10 minutes (later) I heard a big bang,” Locklear said. “I said ‘oh my God,’ the helicopter done fell down!”

The pilot managed to land the helicopter upright, without hitting any vehicles or homes, and somehow, walking away without any injuries. However, a highway patrol spokesman said the aircraft was likely a total loss.

“I’m glad he didn’t get hurt and he just went to a place where he had open space where he could try and land,” Locklear said of the pilot. “But it didn’t it, it just dropped down.”

Tryon Road between Garner and Hammond roads was closed for hours.

Yeni Diaz tells CBS17 she saw a helicopter in the sky on her way to church, and saw it in the road on her way home.

“I thought it was a car accident,” said Diaz. “I never imagined it was a helicopter.”

The crinkled up chopper fell apart as crews lifted it with a crane and placed it on a flatbed truck.

Locklear said she feels as though God saved the neighborhood.

“I was just raising my hands — thank you Jesus nobody done died today,” she said. “I just appreciate that.”