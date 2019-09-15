Neighbors ‘shocked’ after woman dead, man hurt in shooting near Rolesville

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in the hospital and a woman is dead after a shooting in Rolesville.

“I’m shocked. I’ve never heard of anything happening like that before here in this community, so it’s very shocking,” said neighbor John Sharpe.

Wake County deputies responded to the shooting call on Sunset Manor Drive around 9:30 Saturday night.

Investigators said it was a domestic situation.

“It’s actually shocking because like I said, it’s a very quiet neighborhood,” said neighbor Winston Brewer.

Deputies said a man was shot inside a house and went to a neighbor’s home for help.

The Tactical Response Team then responded to look for a woman inside and found her dead upstairs.

Authorities have not said who pulled the trigger.

“I’m just very shocked at the situation, concerned, but not to the point where I want to move or anything — but just concerned,” said Sharpe.

Neighbors told CBS 17 a couple lived in the house together and were often seen walking the block and holding hands.

“Everybody’s very friendly,” said Sharpe. “We wave at each other, we speak to one another coming and going, so just very friendly.”

No victim or motive information has been released at this time.

