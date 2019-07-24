Neighbors work together to clean up storm damage in Willow Springs

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Even before the rain stopped falling, families in Willow Springs were working together to clean up the damage.

Mike Duvall took stock of his neighbor’s homes after a powerful storm cut a path near Spruce Meadows Lane.

“I think a tornado had to have come through here because of how bad the damage is. It’s worse than when we had the hurricane,” Duvall said.

Just before 4 p.m., a trained spotter reported a possible tornado. Winds knocked out fences, toppled basketball hoops, and one neighbor said his grill went airborne.

“Outside of our house, the tree fell down and our fence is gone. It’s all gone. On our patio we have plants and all of them fell to the ground, and the pottery around them, the glass shattered,” said 9-year-old Evamarie Stanley.

Brothers Cameron and Michael Ahlmark were playing video games when they lost power during the storm.

“All of a sudden I just heard clashing against my window. So I looked out, and I just saw all of those trees over there swaying really hard, and I saw rain and lightning,” said 12-year-old Michael Ahlmark.

Families said despite the cleanup they were grateful no one was hurt, and the damage wasn’t worse.

