Neuse Christian Academy cancels in-person classes after student tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Neuse Christian Academy in Raleigh has closed the school for face-to-face learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19, a school spokesperson said.

The student tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

The school will remain closed until further notice, officials said in a statement.

School officials said it will follow protocols outlined by the Wake County Health Department for quarantining, additional cleaning and reopening.

School districts across the state are deciding how to operate during the pandemic. The Wake County Public School System is among several school districts in Central NC that will begin online instruction later in August, with plans to return to classrooms in October.

As students across the country have started to return to the classroom, just over 97,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus from July 16 to July 30, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.