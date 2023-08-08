RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Neuse River Middle School in Raleigh will dismiss students early on Tuesday due to power outages from Monday night’s storms.

In an alert on the school’s website, Neuse River Middle School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. due to ongoing power problems stemming from Monday’s severe weather.

“School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents will be able to pick up their students for rides out as usual,” the alert stated.

The school said staff will stay with students on campus until arrangements are made to get home safely. After school activities were also canceled.