CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a dog gone good time at Chatham Station in Cary Sunday afternoon as the Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue held their Golden Celebration where they raised more than $10,000.

Several alumni dogs were in attendance as was Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein, who served as emcee.

Neuse River Golden Retriever rescue helps save, rehabilitate adopt golden retrievers in need.