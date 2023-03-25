Alberto Riveron visited the Templeton of Cary’s men’s breakfast club as a guest speaker.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference recently appointed a new Supervisor of Football Officials, and now, a men’s breakfast club in Cary can say they know him personally.

The Templeton of Cary men’s breakfast club welcomed Alberto Riveron last week as a guest speaker to its club.

The men’s club launched two years ago aims to meet monthly and strives to host a guest speaker at each meeting, they said.

Joyce Aschenbrenner, the life enrichment director at the Templeton of Cary, helped launch the breakfast club and messaged a friend to help get Riveron to speak.

“She reached out to her friend Mike Periera, NFL official commentator for Fox Sports, to help her identify and recruit a speaker,” The Templeton of Cary said.

Alberto Riveron with a member of the breakfast club.

“He called over and asked for Riveron, who said he’d do it. He came in from Miami,” Aschenbrenner confirmed.

Aschenbrenner said a lot of the men who are in the breakfast club proudly identify themselves with the college they support, whether via graduation, family ties or for sports.

“Everyone here identifies by what school they support,” Aschenbrenner said. “The residents were excited that Riveron is with the ACC.”

Riveron entertained the audience with stories of his 30-year career with the NCAA and NFL.

“He’s very down to earth and was so relatable,” Aschenbrenner said.

She also added this was the most successful event to date.