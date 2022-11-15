RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding its fourth airline this year.

Breeze Airways will offer flights two to four days a week to and from Hartford, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island and New Orleans, Louisiana. RDU officials say the carrier could expand its footprint here if things go according to plan.

This comes just a few days after Avelo announced expansion plans at the airport. CBS 17 asked airport authority officials if they’ll need to make any infrastructure upgrades to prepare for more carriers in the future.

“What it triggers is us to start looking at…what about gates? Do we have sufficient gate capacity? So as we put together our long term airport infrastructure plan called ‘Vision 2040,’ it lays out as we continue to add service, when we need to add gates,” said Michael Landguth, RDU Airport Authority CEO.

For now, airport officials tell CBS 17 there is sufficient capacity to deal with the new Breeze and Avelo flights, especially with Avelo moving to Terminal 1.

RDU says service for Breeze Airways will start in mid-February.