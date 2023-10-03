CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to reconfigure an intersection in Cary.

Weather permitting, NCDOT traffic crews will install an all-way stop at the intersection of Jenks Carpenter Road, Upchurch Farm Lane, and Waldo Rood Boulevard on Wednesday.

Currently, only southbound Jenks Carpenter Road and northbound Upchurch Farm Lane must stop at the intersection., the NCDOT said.

This work will add stops for eastbound Jenks Carpenter Road and westbound Waldo Rood Boulevard. Crews will also add new pavement markings to help make the new configuration clear for drivers.

All-way stops are added to intersections after thorough safety evaluations. Adding this feature has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77 percent.