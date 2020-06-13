Barricades erected at State Capitol; protesters march through downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Metal fencing now surrounds the State Capitol and many of the Confederate monuments that protesters and others are pushing to have removed.

State Capitol Police said the barriers were installed Friday afternoon, providing added distance between police and protestors.

The barricades didn’t deter protesters, who held signs and chanted through the streets of downtown Raleigh on Friday.

The crowd marched from Nash Square outside Raleigh police headquarters.

CBS 17 met a woman who said she was there protesting for her twin daughters who are black.

“We have tried really hard to educate ourselves about white supremacy, we have gone to conferences on racism to be better parents,” the mother said.

The woman, who didn’t want to give her full name, said her family even moved to Raleigh so the girls could attend a historically black college or university.

“We were freakishly appalled when we saw all of these Confederate statues,” she said. “It was so unsettling… I hope that my daughters, by the time that they are professional women, nobody will be judging them by the color of their skin or rejecting their applications.”

Organizers of the protest said they plan on protesting throughout the week, helping people register to vote, and educating them about lawmakers who support their cause, and which ones don’t.

More headlines from CBS17.com: