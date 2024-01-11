MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new battery plant is bringing new jobs to Morrisville. Forge Nano’s Founder and CEO Paul Lichty said the company will break ground on the new facility in a few months.

Lichty said the company’s initial investment will be more than $165 million to build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility. It’s located on Southpoint Drive in Morrisville.

The plan is expected to bring 200 new jobs that will range from technicians to operators and so much more.

“We really wanted to build the second facility at a place that also seems to be very desirable for employees to move to and this Raleigh area certainly fits the bill,” said Lichty.

Morrisville Chamber President Rose Cornelious says these batteries will power everything from airplanes to electric cars.

“These will be jobs that aren’t going away anytime soon. This type of manufacture is what will shape us for the future,” said Cornelious.

Forge Nano is looking to hire technicians, operators and so much more.

Lichty said they’re expecting production to begin in 2026.