RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Remnants of Hurricane Nicole hit Raleigh Friday afternoon and evening, causing some flooding and damage Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m., part of a tree fell on Glenwood Avenue, blocking at least one lane.

The incident happened near Morehead Drive, which is just north of Creedmoor Road. Police were at the scene to direct traffic around the tree, which also appeared to damage a powerline.

Around 7:20 p.m., a large flooding event was reported in an intersection east of downtown Raleigh.

The intersection of New Bern Avenue at Raleigh Boulevard had several inches of rain flooding the road.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Raleigh police were blocking part of New Bern Avenue because the floodwaters were too treacherous for vehicles to pass.