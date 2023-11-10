RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person has serious, life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Raleigh early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said at 4:16 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on New Bern Avenue near North Raleigh Boulevard. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit and run. New Bern Avenue will be closed for another two hours, according to police.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.