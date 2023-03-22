RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to recruit and retain employees, the Wake County School Board approved a bus driver attendance bonus and master’s pay for teachers and other employees at its meeting Tuesday night.

Bus drivers will now receive $200 a month for perfect attendance that month, and can earn an extra $2,000 a year. Bus safety assistants and mechanics are also eligible for the bonus.

Wake County Schools Chief of Facilities and Operations Mark Strickland said the district wants to retain existing drivers and bring in new ones while also boosting attendance.

“Obviously we have a shortage of bus drivers, so with that we are not as efficient as we could or should be so, by having the perfect attendance bonus we’re looking to increase that efficiency and therefore reduce the number of uncovered runs that we have every day,” Strickland said.

The monthly bonus is in addition to the current attendance bonus, which is $500 a semester for missing only a few a few days.

The district estimate’s the monthly bonus will cost $1.7 million a year.

Juneackia Green has been a bus driver in Wake County for 21 years. She said this year has been challenging, having to cover five bus routes instead of two to three like she said she usually does. She said she’s rather see a pay raise that keeps up with cost of living.

“I get that they’re trying to attract people to come in, but the thing about it is we’re human, we’re gonna get sick,” Green said. “I feel like we’ve been waiting for so long just cost of living money, period. We need more than just for attendance.”

The board also approved higher pay for having a master’s and other advanced degrees, something the legislature eliminated in 2013, but people at the time were grandfathered in.

Wake County Schools Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources AJ Muttillo said they want to recognize teachers efforts to grow professionally.

“It can also be a great recruiting advantage for us with in state and out of state, as well as a retention strategy,” Muttillo said. “We want to keep as many of our highly qualified teachers as we can, and some of them currently have these master’s degrees that they’re not getting paid for.”

Wake County School’s social worker Michele Lesniak said the pay increase is crucial for keeping employees.

“I’ve seen school social workers that have been here for several years have to make tough choices to resign because they could not afford to live in a county where they are not compensated for their degree and expertise,” Lesniak said.

Teachers and social workers with a master’s degree will receive a 10% pay increase.

According to the district, $4.4 million in recurring funds will be used for master’s pay.