APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex’s first local bus service has gone live. GoApex Route 1 will offer more than 40 stops with hourly trips.

The free bus line will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the exception of major holidays.

Stops include Historic Downtown Apex, Town Hall, Community Center, and Senior Center, the Williams Street/NC 55 commercial corridor, Beaver Creek Commons, Beaver Creek Crossings, Publix Pointe and Walmart.

To find real-time information about the route, riders can download the TransLoc app on their phone, text ‘GoLive’ and the bus stop ID to 41411, or call the Regional Transit Information Center at 919-485-RIDE (7433).

Apex is also launching a door-to-door service for those not physically able to ride the bus. Interested riders are required to fill out an application for the complementary service.

Those granted access will be able to call to reserve a ride. GoApex Door-to-Door operates the same time as the bus route and will drop off or pick up riders within three-quarters of a mile of the GoApex Route 1 line. Click here for that application.

GoApex is operated through an agreement with GoCary. It is partially funded through the Wake Transit Community Funding Area program. The program matches public transit programs by up to 50 percent.