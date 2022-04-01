RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With ongoing growth in Wake County, more residents will rely on public transportation in the coming years.

The City of Raleigh is working on developing a new bus route along the Western Boulevard corridors.

The route will link downtown Raleigh with downtown Cary.

Stops along the way would include Pullen Park, Dorothea Dix Park and the North Carolina State University campus, officials said.

This route is expected to provide service every 10 minutes during peak hours, and plans are to provide level boarding, unique system branding and off-board fare collection.

A public hearing is planned for next week and the plan is for city council to hear the results of a final report. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m.

