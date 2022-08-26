RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road.

This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.

The newest chain will be across the street from a Costco warehouse and gas station and next to a First Watch café. It will add another to the tally of North Carolina’s 184 current Chick-fil-A locations.

(Eric Fernandez, CBS 17)

CBS 17 has reached out the learn more about the plans for the location and when Raleigh customers can expect to start lining up.