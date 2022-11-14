RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh.

The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.

In honor of the opening, the company will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Raleigh-Durham area to help fight against hunger.

In addition, the new store is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Raleigh-Durham area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

The restaurant is hiring 70 full- and part-time employees. People who are interested in joining the team can text Midtown to 650-459-9229 to apply.

This store will join more than 50 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Raleigh-Durham market. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.