New clinic in Raleigh offering psychedelic-based therapy to help combat mental health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Psychedelic-based therapy. It’s becoming a more popular method to treat people who are suffering from mental illness.

A new clinic, Revitalist, just opened its doors on Millbrook Road in Raleigh.

The staff is thinking outside of the box to help people with their mental health.

It’s the first Revitalist clinic in the state.

They use ketamine-based treatment and other alternative methods to treat depression, PTSD and trauma.

Staff told CBS 17 that North Carolinians need to focus more on mental health, and said that in 2020, the state ranked 21st in the country for the prevalence of mental illnesses.

They also said that according to Mental Health America, North Carolina ranked 44th for youth-focused mental illness issues.

CEO Kathryn Walker said the effects of ketamine treatment are quite impactful.

“What the ketamine allows us to do is break down the different pieces. Ketamine allows that emotion to disconnect from the experience and then were able to help that person work thru that and then their brain feels like there’s more room to breathe,” she explained.

The clinic also has a contract with the United States Department of Defense, which allows staff to work with the VA to treat veterans who are suffering from PTSD and trauma.

That is part of the reason Walker chose the Raleigh site for their 10th clinic: the high prevalence of veterans in the area, and the proximity to Fort Bragg.

But that’s not where their work stops.

Walker told CBS 17 their goal is to make sure everyone, especially those who have been struggling even more during the pandemic, has a place to come and heal.

“We keep our protectors safe. Because we are protectors, so it’s protectors protecting protectors. That’s your frontline workers, that’s your military, that’s your first responders, police officers, firefighters, your nurses,” she explained. “If we’re able to create this environment of safety, then we get better, and it allows us to help our communities.”

The Revitalist clinic also provides vitamin infusions, which Walker said they’re starting to use on patients who are suffering from long-COVID symptoms.