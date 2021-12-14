New commercial and residential development coming to Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction is expected to begin soon for a new mixed-use development in Apex that will span across 66 acres of land purchased by Goldberg Companies, Inc (GCI).

The development will be located at 3609 U.S. 64 West, near Interstate 540. It is set to include 27,500 square feet of commercial and retail space, more than 350 upscale apartments, single-family homes and civic areas.

“We are excited to begin site planning for our new development in Apex,” said Ian Stuart, VP of Acquisitions, GCI Residential. “With its incredible growth, top-tier schools and desirable neighborhoods, Apex was the ideal location for GCI to expand its footprint in the Triangle.”

A date has not yet been set for completion,

GCI has completed several other projects in that area and throughout the Triangle.