RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium, the North Carolina Museum of Art…what do those Raleigh landmarks have in common?

They’re all located within the Blue Ridge Corridor.

After one decade of working to expand the area, things are finally happening.

“There’s a little bit of everything that’s already here, and now we’re adding volume to it,” Jeff Murison said, the Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Corridor Alliance (BCR Alliance).

The idea is to fill in the space and bring the corridor into the future.

“It’s a more integrated and partnership vision,” Murison said.

Right now, the area is spread out. Visitors often drive from one place to another, with little to nothing in-between the different locations.

Murison is hoping to help make the corridor a cohesive environment.

“In 10 years, I think people will see West Raleigh as a secondary urban core,” he said. “West Raleigh will be its own destination in the city, as a place with museums, theaters, sports complexes and places to live, work and play.”

The BCR Alliance has created four different districts within the three-mile area.

Blue Ridge Corridor Map (Map provided by The Alliance).

The hope is that the Health and Wellness, Arts and Research, South of Hillsborough, and Entertainment District, will each be home to streamlined destinations.

For example, one district would be home to the stadiums and PNC Arena.

The arena is already set to grow, with a $225 million renovation planned.

In October, arena officials will present their ideas for how to develop the land surrounding the complex to city leaders.

Meanwhile, just down the road, are UNC-Rex Hospital and the cancer center.

Additionally, across from the North Carolina Museum of Art, the textbook warehouse and motor fleet will be moved to make way for a massive new project.

“The west side is going to be the new campuses of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, with multiple phases of growth, including more commercial (opportunities) and 5,000 employees,” Murison said.

While the campus won’t be completed for a couple of years, there are billions of dollars of projects already happening.

Bandwidth, a software company, is already constructing its complex on 40 acres nearby.

“It’s transformative,” Murison said.

The community is also welcoming the change, as long as it’s done thoughtfully.

“It makes it so there is something for everyone, so every sector here can prosper,” Derrick Williams said, the Assistant General Manager of Bella Monica.

Bella Monica is located in the corridor and would be impacted by the expansion.

“It will be great to have more guests come through,” Williams said. “But at the same time, we want to make sure that we take care of the neighborhood that is taking care of us.”

Raleigh city leaders are also looking to build a pedestrian bridge above Wade Avenue, to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

Murison told CBS 17 that quite a bit of money will also be going to get people into the area, quickly and efficiently through the transit system expansion.