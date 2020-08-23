New COVID-19 clusters confirmed at additional NC State frat, sorority houses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University identified two COVID-19 clusters at two new locations, according to a Wolf Alert announcement Sunday afternoon.

Both new clusters are in Greek housing. One is at the Delta Zeta sorority house, which has 28 positive COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The other new cluster is at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house, currently with 13 positive cases, according to the Wolf Alert.

A “cluster” is five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.

Tuesday, N.C. State announced a COVID-19 cluster at an off-campus residence on Clark Avenue. That residence was the site of a party around Aug. 6, the school said.

Eight cases were also announced from N.C. State’s Greek Life on Tuesday.

The following day, the University announced clusters at two sororities – Alpha Delta Pi Sorority House, with seven positive cases, and the Kappa Delta Sorority House, with six positive cases.

Last week, the chancellor called the infections in Greek life “significant” as seven Greek houses are quarantined.

