New COVID-19 outbreak identified at Garner nursing and rehabilitation center

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Laurels of Forest Glenn, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Garner.

Officials say test results revealed positive tests but did not mention how many positive cases there were. No additional information about residents or employees within the facility will be disclosed.

“COVID-19 can spread quickly when people live close to each other, as they do in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Kim McDonald, Wake County medical director. “Quick action can slow the spread of the virus, and we’re working closely with The Laurels of Forest Glenn to protect their residents and staff.”

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.

The county recommends that, in addition to adhering to the state’s order preventing outside visitation, facilities follow its guidelines, which include:

Ensuring staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times;

Restricting employees from working at other locations;

Practicing social distancing when possible;

Frequently cleaning surfaces with disinfectant; and

Restricting visitors.