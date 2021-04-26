New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening Monday in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health will open its second regional vaccine clinic Monday at the Wake County Northern Regional Center.

The new location will be open five days a week, along with some evening and weekend hours. The county says it’s doing this because it’s not always easy for people to drive to Raleigh to get their shot so they wanted to give them a clinic that’s closer to home and not difficult to find.

“All of these service centers will allow us to be able to respond to if there are booster doses need, pediatrics potentially being eligible for vaccinations,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccination branch director for the county.

The clinic will be appointment only. Anyone can get an appointment by clicking here WakeGov.com/vaccine or by calling its 24-hour vaccine hotline at 919-250-1515.