New documents reveal clues investigators pursuing in case of missing, murdered Holly Springs mom

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – In Holly Springs, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a mother now presumed dead continues into the New Year.

New search warrants unsealed over the holiday week show what clues investigators are honing in on as they try to solve Monica Moynan’s murder.

Investigators want access to Moynan and her ex-boyfriend Brian Sluss’ Facebook posts and messages from part of 2016 and 2017.

According to warrants, the former couple’s relationship was marred with domestic violence. That included two reported incidents during those time periods. Police believe Moynan and Sluss may have written about the incidents on social media.

Detectives also want to examine Moynan’s mail. They believe that could help them come up with a better timeline of events surrounding Moynan’s disappearance, according to the affidavit.

Moynan’s home was also searched for bloodstains, fingerprints, and clothing fibers.

The 23-year-old’s body has not been found, but Holly Springs Police believe she was murdered.

Moynan, a mother of two, was last seen in April and was reported missing in July.

Police named Sluss and his ex-wife persons of interest in the case.

Sluss admitted to pretending to be Moynan by using her social media.

After Moynan disappeared, Sluss had her cell phone and was using her car, according to warrants.

Sluss initially lied to police by saying Moynan was in rehab for a drug problem, but later admitted that wasn’t true.

