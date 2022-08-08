RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the first day of school for Wake County’s newest high school.

The Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnology is on Wake Tech’s RTP campus, giving students the feel of a college campus.

Students will take a blend of high school and Wake Tech classes and work toward satisfying their high school credits while also earning credit toward an associate’s degree in applied science.

High schoolers will focus on one of four specific programs of study: network management, computer programming, cybersecurity and biotechnology. All of those industries have a major presence here in the Triangle, especially at RTP, so this school can be a major feeder for new talent in the future.

Traffic is always a big concern on the first day, especially at a new campus. The school posted a video on its Twitter page to explain its carpool procedures. You are able to view it here.