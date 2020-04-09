New exit loop from I-40 west to southbound Aviation Parkway now open

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a new traffic pattern is now in place at Aviation Parkway exit 285 and Interstate 40.

Westbound traffic on I-40 can exit onto a new loop to southbound Aviation Parkway. The NCDOT said instead of everyone wanting to access Aviation Parkway sharing the same exit ramp, drivers wanting to go south will pass under the Aviation Parkway bridge and exit to the right onto the new loop. There will be a traffic signal at the end of the loop ramp, but both lanes of traffic will be able to make a right turn only onto the southbound lanes.

Traffic heading northbound toward Raleigh-Durham International Airport will exit the same way they have been using a free-flow lane onto Aviation Parkway.

The ramp from I-40 east to Aviation Parkway and the loop from southbound Aviation Parkway to I-40 east also reopened two weeks ahead of schedule.

Drivers have not been following the new pattern correctly, the NCDOT said.

