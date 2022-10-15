WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Some of the beagles rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia came to BeagleFest in Wake Forest Saturday, along with their new families.

Triangle Beagle Rescue helped save more than 100 of the dogs over the summer when the facility was shut down after federal inspectors found numerous violations.

A Triangle Beagle Rescue spokesperson says the dogs are settling in nicely with their new families.

They joined hundreds of people and their pets at Lonerider in Wake Forest Saturday afternoon, where dogs got to participate in costume contests and even a howling contest.

Vendors donated a percentage of their sales and Lonerider donated $1 per pint to Triangle Beagle Rescue.

Photo courtesy: Triangle Beagle Rescue

According to the rescue, raffle prizes raised more than $3,000 to help Triangle Beagle Rescue continue its work.