WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — For those ready to jump right into summer, Mother Nature has other plans. Memorial Day weekend will be a wet and chilly one.

The cool weather did not postpone the grand opening of Fantasy Lake Adventure Park in Wake Forest on Friday.

Daniel Cox is the owner and he said people still jumped in the water Friday.

“There was quite a few out here today and having a good time, couple of lifeguards, they were in wetsuits, a couple of the customers they brought wetsuits, and the water temperature is warmer than the outside temperature,” Cox said.

Cox said this is the first floating water park in the area, with the next closest in Myrtle Beach.

The site is an old quarry, Cox said it was active until 1951 when crews hit an aquifer. He said scuba diving began in the early 1980s. Now, in addition to it being a waterpark, there’s kayaking, paddleboarding, and a 20-foot cliff from which to jump

For those who prefer land, there’s a beach with real sand from Topsail Island.

Lifeguards are on duty and lifevests are required at all times.

“Safety is our number one priority here at Fantasy Lake,” he said.

Cox said the course has a capacity of 150 people. He’s excited for what the rest of summer brings.

“It’s to be fun,” Cox said. “There’s going to be a lot of people, a lot of kids smiling, a lot of parents laughing and watching people slip and slide all over the place. It’s going to be an epic summer.”

Cox said there were some cancellations Friday, but reservations are refundable.

As for the hours for the rest of the weekend, he said the park will play it by ear depending on the weather. Click here for more information about the water park.