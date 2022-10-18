RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new food and beverage destination will be coming to the North Hills Innovation District (NHID).

Kane Realty announced the plans for a 6,000-square-foot destination that will also include an outdoor seating area.

Stacey Buescher, Kane’s managing director of operations, shared how this new space will add a “central gathering place” to North Hills.

“We are creating a distinctive central gathering place in the heart of NHID,” said Buescher. “Through our conversations with local F&B entrepreneurs, our vision has evolved to align with what they’re most excited about – a well-designed single-tenant space that takes full advantage of NHID’s unique natural setting and provides opportunities for meaningful indoor/outdoor connections.”

The new building will be located between three projects that were already announced and are currently under construction, according to officials.

Officials said construction is scheduled to start on the food and beverage building next summer, and it is expected to be completed during Summer 2024.