New, free COVID-19 testing site planned for Wendell this week

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials announced Tuesday that a new COVID-19 testing site would open in Wendell this week.

Health officials are partnering with a church in Wendell so that people in the area will “have a convenient way to get tested for COVID-19,” a Wake County news release said.

The new testing will be free and will be set up for drive-through service, officials said.

The testing will take place at Hephzibah Baptist Church at 1794 Wendell Blvd. in northeast Wendell.

Testing will be available starting Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment and no insurance or identification is required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories