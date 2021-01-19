New, free COVID-19 testing site planned for Wendell this week

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials announced Tuesday that a new COVID-19 testing site would open in Wendell this week.

Health officials are partnering with a church in Wendell so that people in the area will “have a convenient way to get tested for COVID-19,” a Wake County news release said.

The new testing will be free and will be set up for drive-through service, officials said.

The testing will take place at Hephzibah Baptist Church at 1794 Wendell Blvd. in northeast Wendell.

Testing will be available starting Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment and no insurance or identification is required.