New free drive-through COVID-19 testing site opening in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials announced Monday that a new COVID-19 testing site would open this week in Wake Forest.

The new site will open as Wake County contracts with a lab to provide free testing at the site.

The lab being used is Radeas, according to a Monday afternoon news release from Wake County officials.

“This testing site will help us reach residents in northern Wake County who may not have been able to take advantage of other opportunities to get tested for the virus,” Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald said in the news release.

The new site is located at Radeas at 907 Gateway Commons Cir. in Wake Forest.

Free drive-through testing will be available Wednesday throught Saturday.

Appointments can be made online in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tests have been reserved for people who have COVID-19 symptoms or are health care workers or work in high-risk settings.

Other criteria for testing include underlying health conditions or people 65 or older.

