GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County commissioners voted to bring a new 12,748-square-foot regional emergency medical services station to the Town of Garner.

“As our county grows, it’s important for our EMS system to grow as well,” said Wake County Commissioner and Public Safety Committee Chair Matt Calabria.

“This regional station will enable Wake County EMS to continue to provide excellent, essential services to the residents in and around Garner – and do so in a smart, efficient way that will benefit the county as a whole now and in the future,” Calabria added.

Rendering courtesy of Wake County

The station will be located on part of the Timber Drive Elementary School property along Thompson Road. It’s expected to cost $7.62 million. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and wrap up in the fall of 2023.

The county says Garner is growing at a rate of 2.8 percent annually. Its population has increased by 32 percent since 2010, according to the U.S. Census.

At the same time, Garner’s EMS call volume is currently growing by 3.52 percent annually, according to the county. Its call volume has increased by 43.22 percent from 2010 to 2021.

The Garner Main EMS will serve as a hub to allow crews to will be able to stay in their areas to resupply, rather than driving back to a central location in Raleigh. The county said this would decrease the time trucks are out of service. The station will have an expanded medical storage, oxygen inventory and dedicated space for on-duty training.