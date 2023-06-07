RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new greenway that would connect Raleigh and Garner is in the design phase.

The six-mile greenway would follow Swift Creek from Lake Wheeler Park to Vandora Springs Road in Garner. Named, Swift Creek Greenway, the design for the trail is expected to be complete by spring 2024. The timeline for construction would depend on future funding.

As Wake County moves forward, they want to include public input in the design process. A community engagement session was held Wednesday. Those who were unable to attend, can submit their feedback here.

“Public input is critical to the planning process, and we want to hear what the community would like to see in this new greenway,” said Wake County Commissioner Don Mial. “I encourage everyone to share your thoughts with our team so we can truly make this a space that is welcoming to all.”

The 12-foot wide greenway will likely include bridges, boardwalks, paved and natural sections. Plans are to make it accessible to walkers, runners and cyclists.

The county notes the project is separate from the 2,800 acre Swift Creek Preserve currently under construction. The county said the preserve, extending from Lake Wheeler to Lake Benson, aims to protect the corridor’s natural resources while offering the community access to nature and recreation opportunities. It would compliment the Swift Creek Greenway by proving natural surface trails for hiking, walking, environmental education, birdwatching and wildlife overlooks.