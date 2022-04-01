RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new 19-story building in downtown Raleigh has officially opened.

The new Raleigh Crossing at 301 Hillsborough Street is making another edit to the city’s skyline.

The office tower features 280,000 square feet of office space and 12,000 square feet of ground floor retail. So far, the building will be home to the global headquarters of software firm Pendo and the Raleigh office of AMLaw100 law firm for Nelson Mullins.

The next phase of the project will create a residential living community. However, there is no scheduled date for when this will begin or be completed.

Courtesy: The Fallon Company Chairman

A ribbon cutting for the building was held Friday morning and Raleigh city leaders and The Fallon Company, the developers, were on site.

“Downtown Raleigh continues to evolve into a dynamic, energetic neighborhood that reflects the city’s unique and diverse community,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

“Our state-of-the-art new office tower augments the Raleigh skyline and is designed to attract top businesses and talent that will help fuel the City of Oaks’ continued growth,” Joseph Fallon, the chairman for The Fallon Company.

Additionally, at the opening event, was vertical dance company, BANDALOOP. They performed on the side of the building’s glass façade.