Makers of COVID-19 treatment to open facility in Research Triangle region, creating 275 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A biopharmaceutical company that makes an antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19 will open a facility in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region, creating 275 new jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company that develops, commercializes, and discovers innovative medicines. The company will invest up to $5 million in Wake County, a news release said.

The company says it “strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses.”

“With today’s announcement, Gilead confirms that North Carolina sits at the crossroads of technology and life science innovation and offers the talent, infrastructure, and business environment needed to support their success,” said Governor Cooper.

The headquarters for Gilead Sciences is in Foster City, California.

Gilead Sciences makes remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.

The drug, which Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days — from 15 days to 10 on average — in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The company’s project in North Carolina will create a new business services center for financial, human resources and information technology services, a news release said.

“We look forward to introducing Gilead to the local community,” said Andrew Dickinson, Gilead’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are eager to welcome many of the highly talented, highly skilled people who live in the Research Triangle region to work with us as we seek to advance new medicines for people with unmet medical needs.”

According to a news release, the state and local area could see a yearly impact of more than $39 million from Gilead’s investment.

“Wake County is excited to welcome Gilead to our community,” said Matt Calabria, Chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “This new shared service operation for Gilead speaks to our community’s ability to develop talent across industries and maintain a steady business climate.”